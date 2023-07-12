Sisters find success driven by family at Montgomery County Fair

The Montgomery County Fair continued with a 4-H Horse Show on Tuesday that had a little bit of sisterly competition.

Sisters Kara and Lacy McNutt of New Lebanon competed in the Western Junior Showmanship competitions at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Jefferson Twp., and the family affair doesn’t stop there.

Both sisters won first-place medals as they continue in competitions they started while still young with the help of their mother, who was once a competitor herself.

“I was in 4-H when I was a kid,” said Krystal Lacy, mother of Kara and Lacy.

4-H, a youth horse riding program, aims to encourage the younger generation through the 4 Hs: Head, hands, heart and health.

“I grew up with horses so two years ago they were able to get started with horses,” Lacy said.

Lacy continued the family tradition for her children, allowing them to explore the sport.

“In March last year I started practicing,” Lacy McNutt said.

Lacy McNutt began competing at the Montgomery County Fair last season, placing second for her first competition at 12 years old.

“I got a first place ribbon (this year) which is an improvement from that last year,” Lacy McNutt said.

Lacy McNutt won first place in the all around Western Showmanship competition with horse Kenny at the fair, which continues through Saturday.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Kara, 10, and Lacy, 13, compete in the same age division, and both girls took home first-places ribbons.

“(Last year) I got some trophies and first-place ribbons,” Kara McNutt said.

Kara McNutt also won first place this year in the junior western showmanship division with horse Lil Bob.

The sisters began practicing once a week with their advisor to prepare for the competition.

“One really nice thing is (advisors are) willing to lend horses out for kids who are willing to come out and put in the time,” said Zach Smith, their father.

The competition judges on showmanship, looking at both handler and horse.

Smith says the girls work hard with their advisor and each other to do the best they can.

The two are still new to the game, however, they are getting used to the competitive aspect.

“The competition side can be stressful, but they’re enjoying it,” Lacy said.

Though the family likes to hone their skills through competing, the collective interest is more than a competition.

“Getting our there and working the horses created a good bond for them,” Lacy said.

HOW TO GO

What: Montgomery County Fair

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.

Details: The Montgomery County Fair includes food, rides, games, livestock programs, live performances and more.

Cost: $10

More info: Visit montcofair.com