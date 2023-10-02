Sisters of the Precious Blood, Chef Elizabeth Wiley, Audio Etc. and other weekend stories you might have missed

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.

Woman’s networking pays off for family business, community

Cindy Gaboury of Waynesville never set out to be a business owner. Born in North Carolina into an Air Force family, Cindy lived in 16 different houses before she was 18 years old. In 1977, she landed in Dayton after her dad was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“We moved to Fairborn, and I graduated from Park Hills High School in 1980,” she said.

With intentions of becoming a teacher, Cindy attended college for two years at Miami University and two years at Wright State University, where she graduated in 1984 with her degree in elementary education. That is also where she met her husband, Kirby Gaboury.

DAYTON EATS: Chef Wiley has given us a rich culinary legacy

When it comes to a culinary legacy few have achieved what Chef Elizabeth Wiley has.

Wiley is a much beloved icon who blazed new culinary trails in Dayton when she opened her sweet delightful Meadowlark restaurant on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. in 2004.

It was an immediate sensation with a line snaking out the door regularly with hungry diners looking to enjoy delicious fresh food that delivered exceptional flavor. Wiley’s time working at the Winds Cafe in Yellow Springs had clearly influenced her and Meadowlark quickly grew from a new restaurant on the scene to a dining institution. Seven years after opening she moved Meadowlark to its current home on Far Hills Ave. and went on to open Wheat Penny Oven & Bar on Wayne Ave. in 2013.

GARDENING: Crossing my fingers for rain

As I write this, we are extremely dry. I tried to plant a few perennials this past week and it was too dry to even dig.

The good news is that every time I write a column about how we need rain, it rains. So, my fingers are crossed. I am holding off on planting anything until we get decent soil moisture.

I keep holding off on watering my plants, however, my hydrangeas under my black locust trees are wilting. They are the first indicator of dry soil as their shallow root system dries out quickly. I am not sure how much longer I can hold off, though.

Sisters of the Precious Blood celebrates 100 years in Dayton area

The Sisters of the Precious Blood congregation is celebrating 100 years at Salem Heights.

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday at the Precious Blood Church, also located north of Dayton, for a mass and luncheon to look back on a century of service.

The Sisters of Precious Blood are a Catholic women’s congregation. In Dayton, the Sisters help with efforts like the Brunner Literacy Center and local initiatives to bring food to hungry people.

Ohio companies win tens of millions in new defense contract awards

Southwestern Ohio companies have been named in several recently announced Department of Defense (DOD) contract awards.

Jet engine producer CFM International Inc., based in West Chester, Twp., and Cincinnati’s GE Aerospace won large awards or modifications to existing awards, from the U.S. Navy and from the Air Force, respectively.

CFM was awarded a $13,005,000 firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of one CFM56-7B24E spare engine in support of the C-40 aircraft for the Navy, the DOD said. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France, Durham, N.C., and Peebles, Ohio, where GE Aerospace has an engine testing facility. Work is expected to be completed in December 2023, the DOD said.

