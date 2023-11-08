Smith wins reelection; Bailey, Walker newcomers to Dayton Schools

Dayton Public Schools incumbent Will Smith, along with newcomers William Bailey and Eric Walker, won the race for the Dayton Public Schools board of education race Tuesday night, according to final, unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Smith and Bailey each got about 26% of the vote, while Walker received about 25% of the vote.

The fourth person running for election, Ken Hayes, a Central State University professor and parent of two DPS kids, had received roughly 23% of the vote.

Smith is on his first four-year term on the board. He is a parent of two Dayton Public kids.

“I appreciate the support,” said Smith on his reelection. “I realize we have so much more work to do, and I look forward to doing the work.”

Bailey is a county investigator for the Dayton Probate Court and a pastor at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church in Jefferson Twp.

Walker is a graduate of Thurgood Marshall High School in 2010 and works for Jefferson Twp. as a zoning administrator and an assistant task administrator. He’s also worked in Dayton Public Schools as an attendance clerk.

The school board members will be sworn in in January. After their swearing-in, they will be tasked with hiring the district’s next superintendent.