Snow this holiday would take a Christmas miracle

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

There is no white Christmas in the forecast this year, barring a Christmas miracle.

Instead it will warm and possibly wet with highs in the 60s and a chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout Christmas Day, which will have a high around 61 degrees followed by an overnight low around 40 degrees.

The high and low temperatures far exceed the norm for Christmas Day in the region.

The normal high temperature is 36 is Dayton, 39 in Cincinnati and 36 in Columbus.

The normal low is 22 in Dayton, 25 in Cincinnati, and 23 in Columbus.

However, the expected high and low will still fall short of a Christmas Day record.

The hottest Christmas Day was 65 in Dayton, 66 in Cincinnati and 64 in Columbus, each recorded in 1893, which is the first year temperatures were recorded for Dayton.

Luckily, there won’t be any record breaking low temperatures this year, either.

The coldest Christmas Day was minus 13 in Dayton and minus 12 in Cincinnati and Columbus, all recorded in 1983.

While showers are possible this year, if it does rain, less than one-tenth inch is likely, the NWS said.

The record Christmas Day rainfall is 0.82 inches in Dayton in 1957; 1.12 inches in Cincinnati in 1957; and 0.79 inches in Columbus in 2009.

The most snowfall ever recorded on Christmas Day was 5.2 inches in Dayton in 1909; 3.7 inches in Cincinnati in 1909; and 7 inches in Columbus in 1890.

