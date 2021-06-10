dayton-daily-news logo
Sobriety checkpoint tonight in Dayton

NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News | Updated 13 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for tonight in Dayton staring at 8 p.m.

The checkpoint will be near South Smithville Road and Linden Avenue and East Third and Terry streets until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate the checkpoint, with Dayton police officers as well as police from other agencies, checking drivers for drug and alcohol impairment.

From Jan. 1, 2018, to June 1, there were 1,693 alcohol-related and 745 drug-related crashes reported in Montgomery County. Of those crashes, 173 were fatal, including 61 in Dayton.

During that same period, there were 60 OVI arrests within a one-mile radius of the proposed checkpoint, according to data gathered by the Dayton Police Department and Ohio Department of Public Safety.

