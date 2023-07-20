Space, activities at senior center grow

TIPP CITY – The Tipp-Monroe Senior Center is growing not only its space, but the activities it makes available to members and the community.

The center on North Hyatt Street — in the former Evans Title Building just north of the Tipp City Post Office — earlier this month celebrated a dedication of newly finished space in the building the organization purchased in 2017.

Center activities previously were housed in a too small building with too little parking on South First Street. The new home was made possible by taxpayers in Tipp City and Monroe Twp. who approved a 1-mill levy for five years in 2015.

That levy allowed the seniors organization to make some changes to the building, but most of the first levy funds went to buying the building. The levy subsequently was renewed, providing funding for the organization to prepare for use two large spaces that had been unfinished since the building’s construction.

The renovation project was done by Westerheide Construction Co. of Sidney with Candace Goodall, a Troy architect, working with the center.

Work on the nearly $750,000 project began late last year and was wrapped up recently.

The new space will serve as a meeting/activities room with capacity of 124 along with a rec room adjacent for up to 90. The project also included more restrooms and a catering kitchen.

Plans are to make the space available for rent but probably not until 2024, said Dee Gillis, center program assistant.

The new space was named the John Berk event center in recognition of Berk, a former Tipp City schools administrator, who long has been active in the seniors’ organization. He is credited with leading the charge for a new center.

Berk, his wife, Kay, and family members attended the dedication during the open house.

“Everyone knows if it weren’t for his spearheading (the efforts) and his vision,” the project would not have thrived, said Gillis, a former board member.

“John guided us through the whole process of doing what needs done,” she said.

Gillis works with Diane Battson, center administrator, on the day-to-day activities at the center. Memberships are growing, as are the number of activities and events available, they said.

The center has frequent lunch and learn programs, craft activities, woodcarving and cards among other offerings.

“I feel like we have really helped seniors by giving them a place to go, a place to make friends and have purpose and to learn things they need to know about fraud, health issues,” Gillis said.

For more information on the center and its offerings visit www.tippcityseniors.org or call 937-667-8865.

