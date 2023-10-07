Spacious home has beautiful golf-course views

Built within the hillside overlooking the NCR Country Club, this brick home appears to be a small condominium as part of a four unit building. However, once inside, the home opens into two stories of flexible living space with volume ceilings, many built-ins, a brass-cage hidden elevator and gorgeous golf-course views.

Located within The Ridge, which is situated between NCR Country Club and Moraine Country Club, the brick 2½-story home at 4456 Royal Ridge Way has about 4,126 square feet of living space, with an oversized two-car garage and paver-brick backyard patio with pergola. The property is listed for $749,000 by Coldwell Banker Heritage.

The custom-built home has spacious living space on the main level with two possible primary bedrooms, formal areas, and a gourmet kitchen. The second level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom and another flexible space designed to be a family room with office space extension. The garage level has extra space for a possible exercise area and the oversized garage has a large storage room. All three levels are accessible by a wide open staircase and a brass-cage elevator, hidden behind doorways that blend into the home’s décor.

From the paver-brick driveway, steps wrap among a terraced garden to the formal front entry. Upon entry, the foyer expands to the staircase to the upper and lower levels and has access to the formal living room. The spacious living room has a gas fireplace with a fluted wood mantel and marble surround with a raised hearth. Built-in bookcases and cabinetry flank the fireplace and a picture window looks out over the front gardens. Off the living room, through pocket doors, is the formal dining room with hardwood flooring and crown molding. Tucked into one corner is a buffet or dry bar with glass shelves and cabinetry. Tucked into another corner is a linen closet and between the two built-ins is a swinging-door entrance into the chef’s kitchen.

Accessible from the foyer as well, the centrally located kitchen has a gas cooktop within the island and has double wall ovens next to a pantry cabinet. A window is above the sink and a beverage cooler and dishwasher is nearby. Canister and accent lighting lights the abundance of Corian countertops, which include a buffet counter near the dining room and a coffee station near the breakfast room entrance. The casual dining area has large patio doors that open out to the paver-brick patio with pergola.

Triple patio doors open from the first-floor guest bedroom out to a paver-brick walkway through the garden to the patio. The room has access to a full bathroom which is also accessible from the hallway and has a walk-in closet. The room is spacious and flexible enough to be a study or family room.

The primary bedroom has a large window-nook sitting area and a wall of double-door closets that are filled with built-in organizers. The divided primary bathroom has back-to-back, single-sink vanities with walls of double-door closets creating a large dressing area. The other half of the bath includes a walk-in shower with glass doors, a bidet and toilet.

On the second floor, double doors open into a great room with a cathedral ceiling which has two skylights. Flooring and ceiling treatment separate the great room from an office space which has a picture window that looks out over the tree-lined back yard with views of the golf course. The office has luxury vinyl wood plank flooring while the great room has carpeting.

Two bedrooms have large closets and the divided bathroom has a double-sink vanity and a tub/shower with glass doors.

The lower level provides interior access to the garage and has space for a sitting area or exercise space. There is a storage closet and walk-in access to the utility room. A large laundry room with folding counter, wash sink and cabinetry is on the main level, near the primary bedroom.

KETTERING

Price: $749,000

No Open House

Directions: Stroop Road to Dogwood Drive to left on Royal Ridge Way

Highlights: About 4,126 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, skylights, gas fireplace, Corian countertops, appliances, wide staircase, elevator, built-ins, closet organizers, flexible space, bonus room, 2-car garage with storage room, paver-brick patio with pergola, home owners association

For more information:

Felix McGinnis and Jeanne Glennon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937- 602-5976 or 937-409-7021

Web site: https://besthomesindayton.com