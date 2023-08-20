Special section celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News

10 minutes ago
The Dayton Daily News is celebrating a 125th anniversary on Tuesday with several days’ worth of stories, photos, graphics and more about our history and the history of the Dayton region.

In today’s ePaper, we published a special section with stories and photos about the history of the newspaper and its founder, James M. Cox, plus a timeline of Dayton history to mark the anniversary.

Click here or on the image below to view the section in your ePaper.

The Dayton Daily News celebrates 125 years

