Special section celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Dayton Daily News

The Dayton Daily News is celebrating a 125th anniversary on Tuesday with several days’ worth of stories, photos, graphics and more about our history and the history of the Dayton region.
In today’s ePaper, we published a special section with stories and photos about the history of the newspaper and its founder, James M. Cox, plus a timeline of Dayton history to mark the anniversary.
Click here or on the image below to view the section in your ePaper.
The Dayton Daily News celebrates 125 years
- » 125 years of the Dayton Daily News: From 20-something founder to community pillar
- » PHOTOS: Old black-and-white images that show amazing Dayton history
- » The historic Dayton Daily News building began with ‘build me a damn bank’
- » Dayton’s newspaper history has it all: Unique characters, bitter fights and oceans of ink
