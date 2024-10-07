Speed, intoxication suspected in fatal rollover crash in Riverside

Officers arrived to find a Ford Mustang convertible on its side and a man lying in fetal position in a parking lot approximately 100 feet from the car, according to a preliminary crash report.

The man was identified as Kirk Wendall Blackwell Jr, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two parked vehicles and the front porch of a house were also hit during the crash, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.