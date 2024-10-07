Speed, intoxication suspected in fatal rollover crash in Riverside

Breaking: Firefighters respond to explosion at Vandalia manufacturing facility

Speed and intoxication are suspected factors in a crash that killed a 42-year-old man in Riverside early Monday.

Around 2:48 a.m., Riverside police responded to a reported of a rollover crash in the 2400 block of Valley Street near Rohrer Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a car flipped over and no one had gotten out of the car.

Officers arrived to find a Ford Mustang convertible on its side and a man lying in fetal position in a parking lot approximately 100 feet from the car, according to a preliminary crash report.

The man was identified as Kirk Wendall Blackwell Jr, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two parked vehicles and the front porch of a house were also hit during the crash, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

