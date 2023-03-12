‘Spring forward’ on the clocks, but snowy and still winter on the calendar

As of 6:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said much of the accumulating snow had cleared the I-75 corridor, and any snow-covered roads were expected to improve quickly Sunday morning. NWS added that light snow showers remain possible throughout the day.

Other than occasional rain and snow showers, Sunday should be cloudy with a high near 41, then an overnight low around 30, according to NWS. There’s another chance for light snow showers early Monday morning, with little or no accumulation expected.