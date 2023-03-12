‘Spring forward’ on the clocks, but snowy and still winter on the calendar

Mother Nature reminded many in the Miami Valley that it’s still technically winter Sunday morning, leaving a light blanket of snow for the area to wake up to.
As of 6:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said much of the accumulating snow had cleared the I-75 corridor, and any snow-covered roads were expected to improve quickly Sunday morning. NWS added that light snow showers remain possible throughout the day.
Other than occasional rain and snow showers, Sunday should be cloudy with a high near 41, then an overnight low around 30, according to NWS. There’s another chance for light snow showers early Monday morning, with little or no accumulation expected.
Monday’s temperatures are expected to peak at 39 degrees then dip to around 23 overnight into Tuesday. That’s about 10 degrees below normal, as March 13 is historically the day when Dayton’s average high temperature hits 50 for the first time of the year.
After a chilly Tuesday (high of 35), the National Weather Service predicts a more springlike rest of the week — sunny and 49 Wednesday, sunny and 59 Thursday, then rainy and 60 degrees on Friday.
