Springboro chamber hires business owner as executive director

Hunter said community involvement and supporting business owners were big reasons for wanting the role and that showed through in her interview and in the questions she asked of the board.

“I was very impressed with how thoughtful her questions were and how genuine she seemed to be in wanting the job for the right reasons,” Hunter said.

Hughes is retiring as chamber executive director after serving about 10 years in the position. She will be focusing her time as Rotary’s District Governor for Southwest Ohio, spending more time with family and traveling the nation in an RV.

Liddic said she is business-minded and always looking for a new opportunity for growth.

“Being a business owner, it gives me a unique perspective because I understand what business owners are going through in sales, marketing and customer service,” she said.

Liddic, a 1999 graduate of Centerville High School, went directly into the workforce after graduation. She worked for Kettering Health managing a surgical instrument and equipment tracking system. A vendor of the tracking system software then hired her to sell equipment and software.

She then worked in a marketing business partnership with her husband for a few years before opening her own coaching business three years ago. Liddic and her husband are the parents of three daughters.

She wants to make sure the chamber stays cutting edge, continues to build a stronger network and develops more resources for the chamber’s membership.

“It’s growing like crazy,” Liddic said. “I want to make sure members have what they need to be successful. We want everyone to be successful in their business.”