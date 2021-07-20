Springboro chamber hires business owner as executive director

A business owner has been named as the new executive director of the Springboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
Alison Liddic, owner of Alison Liddic Coaching, was recently tapped as the new executive director of the chamber from a field of 22 candidates, according to Bryan Hunter of 937 Payroll and former chamber chairman who led the search. Of the 22 applicants, the search committee interviewed 10 applicants, he said.
“We are excited for Alison to be leading the Springboro Chamber,” Hunter said. “Carol (Hughes) has left some big shoes to fill but we know Alison is up for the task ... We had some great candidates and the final choice was difficult as we had multiple people who would have done well in the role.”
He said the committee, “ultimately chose Alison for her leadership and small business experience, business coaching skills and personality traits. We really appreciate that she is local to Springboro and has a very likeable personality. Personally, I also feel like she is the perfect person to not only service our existing membership but also welcome in the next generation of business owners.”
The chamber was founded in 1975 as an advocate and a local network for Springboro businesses. Since 2011, the chamber grew from 350 businesses to more than 750 businesses. In terms of membership, the Springboro is the third largest chamber in the Miami Valley region after Dayton and Springfield, officials said.
Hunter said community involvement and supporting business owners were big reasons for wanting the role and that showed through in her interview and in the questions she asked of the board.
“I was very impressed with how thoughtful her questions were and how genuine she seemed to be in wanting the job for the right reasons,” Hunter said.
Hughes is retiring as chamber executive director after serving about 10 years in the position. She will be focusing her time as Rotary’s District Governor for Southwest Ohio, spending more time with family and traveling the nation in an RV.
Liddic said she is business-minded and always looking for a new opportunity for growth.
“Being a business owner, it gives me a unique perspective because I understand what business owners are going through in sales, marketing and customer service,” she said.
Liddic, a 1999 graduate of Centerville High School, went directly into the workforce after graduation. She worked for Kettering Health managing a surgical instrument and equipment tracking system. A vendor of the tracking system software then hired her to sell equipment and software.
She then worked in a marketing business partnership with her husband for a few years before opening her own coaching business three years ago. Liddic and her husband are the parents of three daughters.
She wants to make sure the chamber stays cutting edge, continues to build a stronger network and develops more resources for the chamber’s membership.
“It’s growing like crazy,” Liddic said. “I want to make sure members have what they need to be successful. We want everyone to be successful in their business.”