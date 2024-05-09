Springboro firm lands contracts for work at Wright-Patterson

This contract provides for a broad range of mechanical repair work on property and buildings, the DOD said. Work is expected to be completed by May 7, 2029.

This contract was a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received, the department said. No funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.

CAM also was awarded an $8.9 million firm-fixed, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for repairing electrical systems, the DOD said, also Wednesday.

This contract provides for low- and medium voltage electrical system and component diagnostics, alterations, repairs, and replacements (including removals) on the base.

Work is expected to be completed by May 7, 2029. Again, four companies bid on the contract.

Again, the contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Installation Contracting Division.