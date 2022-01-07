Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springboro, Franklin, ODOT to spruce up I-75 interchange at Ohio 73

This is an artist's rendition of how the improvements of the Interstate 75/Ohio 73 interchange will look like after the final buildout in 2024/2025. This rendition is a view to the north with Franklin on the left, and Springboro, on the right. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO
caption arrowCaption
This is an artist's rendition of how the improvements of the Interstate 75/Ohio 73 interchange will look like after the final buildout in 2024/2025. This rendition is a view to the north with Franklin on the left, and Springboro, on the right. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

Thousands of vehicles go through the interchange of Interstate 75 and Ohio 73 every day, and the cities of Springboro and Franklin are working together with the Ohio Department of Transportation to improve the “front doors” to their cities.

The project will consist of widening the roadway on 73, adding turn lanes off the northbound ramp, planting trees and doing other beautification work.

City officials said the state is funding 100% of the safety improvements, about $2.4 million worth, and the project will be completed in two phases, starting this year. Final agreements have been completed by both cities, and the project will be managed by the Warren County Transportation Improvement District.

ExploreDeveloper proposing 373-home subdivision in Warren County

Springboro will contribute $394,000 and Franklin will contribute $129,000 for the first phase enhancements of the project. For the second phase, Springboro will contribute $608,000, while Franklin will contribute $136,000.

“Springboro’s share of the costs is higher because the city’s side of the interchange is the larger portion of the project,” said Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto.

Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf said the city will be making roadway improvements so that there will be two through lanes west on Ohio 73 as well as two dedicated left-turn lanes from Ohio 73 onto I-75′s south entrance ramps. In addition, there will be a sidewalk installed from Conover Drive east into Springboro on the south side of Ohio 73.

“This is one of the last interchanges on Interstate 75 to be beautified,” Westendorf said. “It’s going to unify the appearance of both communities.”

Pozzuto said during the first phase of the project in 2022, trees will be planted along the exit ramps and the on-ramps, and Franklin will be doing the same on its side of the interstate.

During Phase 2 in 2023-24, the roadway improvements will begin. Pozzuto said the remainder of the Gateway Enhancement project will resume in 2024-25, including heavy landscaping in the area of Sharts Road and near the exit ramp and on-ramp for northbound I-75.

He said the bowl area of the interchange will contain mainly trees and shrubs. During the construction portion, the bowl area will be used to stage equipment for the project.

“It’s very cool to see these communities work together,” Westendorf said.

In Other News
1
Study: Buckeye State doesn’t eat enough fruit
2
Kettering council women majority historic for city, among few in Ohio’s
3
AG Yost speaks after Supreme Court hears COVID-19 anti-mandate case
4
Huber Heights elementary school will be remote for a week
5
Protest in Dayton brings awareness to genocide in Democratic Republic...

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top