Springboro manufacturer will add employees and space

Beyond new production space, the company will also create space for new locker rooms, offices and an employee break room.

“This strategic move will allow Buckeye to service customers faster and to build pressure vessels weighing up to 80,000 pounds — a significant increase from the previous limitation of 20,000 pounds,” the company said in a statement Friday. The expansion is kicking off this week and is expected to be completed in 9 to 10 months.”

“This expansion positions Buckeye for continued growth in the custom vessel industry for the next decade and beyond,” Gerad Miller, president of Buckeye Fabricating, said in the statement.

The company has 35 employees today, Miller said in an email.

The vessel and steel manufacturing company also plans to hire up to three office personnel and six shop employees within the first year of expansion.

Over the next five years, Buckeye aims to bring on board up to 30 additional staff members, the business said.