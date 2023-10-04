Springboro residents can get material shredded for free on Saturday

Due to the popularity of shred day, the city of Springboro is offering a second date for free shredding service for its residents. This is an opportunity to get rid of those old bills, checkbooks and other papers that residents have been saving up.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon, or until trucks are full, Saturday at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail.

Please follow these guidelines:

• Bring papers to be shredded in cardboard boxes or other containers — plastic bags are not accepted.

• City staff will remove the items from your car. This will keep the line moving.

• Only household shredding items will be accepted.

• Proof of residency is required, as the event is for city of Springboro residents only.

For more information, call 937-748-4343 or visit ci.springboro.oh.us.

FRANKLIN

Franklin High School presents ‘Trap’

The Franklin High School Drama Club will present ‘Trap’ by Stephen Gregg on Oct. 20, 21 and 22.

The play is about an incomprehensible event: every person in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious--every person but one. Using interviews with witnesses, loved ones, first responders, and the investigators pursuing the case, a theatre ensemble brings the story of the strange event to life, documentary-style. But as the strands weave together into an increasingly dangerous web, it becomes clear that this phenomenon might not be entirely in the past.

All performances will be at Franklin High School, 750 E. Fourth St. Franklin. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors, and $5 students, and will be available at the door or online on the high school website.

SPRINGBORO

PEACOC Hispanic Heritage Art Contest deadline is Friday

All Springboro-area students are invited to compete in the Hispanic Heritage Art Contest.

The contest is a part of the National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration sponsored by Parents Empowering All Children of Color (PEACOC). Hispanic heritage has been celebrated and commemorated since 1968 and became officially a nationally recognized month in 1988.

The contest is open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live in or attend school in Springboro or Clearcreek Twp.

Rules for the poster contest are available at www.peacoc.us. All submissions must be received by Friday . Submissions can be turned in to your school’s office and/or art teachers. PEACOC will pick up all entries from your school.

Submissions that do not meet the criteria, are not complete, or that plagiarized others’ work will not be considered. All entries will be displayed at Southwest Church. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony and reception on Oct. 14.