Springfield Antique Show returns to Clark County Fairgrounds

Russell Singleton is surrounded by neon in his booth at the Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market Extravaganza at the Clark County Fairgrounds Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Extravaganza runs through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00pm and features over 2000 antique, vintage and flea market dealers. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Russell Singleton is surrounded by neon in his booth at the Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market Extravaganza at the Clark County Fairgrounds Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The Extravaganza runs through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00pm and features over 2000 antique, vintage and flea market dealers. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
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By Monica Hensley, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
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After a quiet February with no shows, the Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market returns to the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.

The event, located at, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, is hosted entirely indoors for March across the Arts & Crafts building, the Mercantile building, and the annex that connects the two spaces.

The number of vendors on hand can vary, as dealers are welcome to sign up at the door the day of the event. According to the show’s social media, “typically the winter month events run anywhere between 200 and 400 dealers.”

Admission for the regular monthly show is $3 cash at the door. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free.

Pat Kennery, left, helps Don Hill set up a replica of the Statue of Liberty in his booth for the Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market at the Clark County Fairgrounds Thursday, August 15, 2022. Vendors were busy getting set up for the start of the giant flea market Friday. The event runs through the weekend. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

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As the season is just kicking off, the show runners, Jenkins & Co., who also produce events in Nashville and West Palm Beach, showcased its early Spring line up:

  • April 18-19 will include a special addition: the Ohio Country Antique Show, held in the Youth Building at the fairgrounds on Saturday, April 18, only. An Early Bird buying hour from 8 to 9 a.m. is available for $10. After 9 a.m., regular admission of $3 applies.
  • May 15-17 is the bigger Extravaganza event, usually drawing over 2,000 dealers to the Clark County Fairgrounds and operates on a different schedule and admission structure than the regular monthly shows. Early Bird buyers can access all three days for $20, with entry from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. General admission is $12 per day.
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About the Author

Monica Hensley, Contributing Writer