Springfield Antique Show returns to Clark County Fairgrounds

The number of vendors on hand can vary, as dealers are welcome to sign up at the door the day of the event. According to the show’s social media, “typically the winter month events run anywhere between 200 and 400 dealers.”

Admission for the regular monthly show is $3 cash at the door. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free.

As the season is just kicking off, the show runners, Jenkins & Co., who also produce events in Nashville and West Palm Beach, showcased its early Spring line up: