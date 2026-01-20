Springfield Arts Council’s Penguin Project to begin second season

Participants will have the chance to learn theater basics and gain skills with youth and adult mentors and perform in a live stage show or do behind-the-scenes work. No previous experience is necessary.

“I truly can’t express the impact we’re seeing; the program is so unique. It’s more than just giving an opportunity to perform, but about forming relationships,” said SAC executive director Krissy Brown. “Like with our Youth Arts Ambassadors, it has become such a family.”

Brown and SAC education and logistics coordinator Jeremy Moeller had modest expectations a year ago and were thrilled at the response with about 15 participants. That could double in 2026.

“Every person who participated last year is returning, and we expect 25-30 this year. We have the capacity for everyone interested,” said Brown.

The growth means an expanded production team can devote more one-on-one time with the participants and the production can include more choreography and harmonies. Brown said the mentors, especially the Ambassadors, would support their mentees beyond the program, going to their softball games and school shows.

The program is also a space families can find a supportive atmosphere.

It will all lead to a production of Disney’s “Moana” on May 22-23 at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Suite A. The title was chosen as Disney offers a variety of opportunities for participants to play imaginative characters, human and animals.

Participants who aren’t comfortable performing can do behind-the-scenes work helping with costumes and props.

This meeting is open to parents, participants, peer mentors, educators and anyone interested in being involved. Brown hopes anyone ages 10-21 with special needs will consider the Penguin Project.

“Anyone looking for a community of support and something fun to do is welcome to this group,” she said.

For more information on the Penguin Project or SAC, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/ or www.facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil/.