Springfield Arts Council’s Penguin Project to begin second season

Inclusive program for young people with seen, unseen disabilities
The Springfield Arts Council's Penguin Project program will begin its second season with an informational meeting on Thursday, Jan 22. The nationally-recognized inclusive program is open to anyone ages 10-21 with a seen or unseen disability who would like to learn theater skills, meet new people and form friendships. The photo features a rehearsal for the group's first production in 2025. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Brett Turner – Contributing Writer
19 minutes ago
X

The Penguin Project didn’t wobble into Springfield a year ago, it marched in. The program is ready to sprint into its second year in 2026.

The Springfield Arts Council will begin a new session of The Penguin Project, a nationally recognized inclusive program for anyone ages 10-21 with a seen or unseen disability interested in theater, with a kickoff informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Springfield Arts Council’s offices, located in the former News-Sun building, 202 N. Limestone St., Suite 301 on the third floor.

Participants will have the chance to learn theater basics and gain skills with youth and adult mentors and perform in a live stage show or do behind-the-scenes work. No previous experience is necessary.

“I truly can’t express the impact we’re seeing; the program is so unique. It’s more than just giving an opportunity to perform, but about forming relationships,” said SAC executive director Krissy Brown. “Like with our Youth Arts Ambassadors, it has become such a family.”

Brown and SAC education and logistics coordinator Jeremy Moeller had modest expectations a year ago and were thrilled at the response with about 15 participants. That could double in 2026.

“Every person who participated last year is returning, and we expect 25-30 this year. We have the capacity for everyone interested,” said Brown.

The growth means an expanded production team can devote more one-on-one time with the participants and the production can include more choreography and harmonies. Brown said the mentors, especially the Ambassadors, would support their mentees beyond the program, going to their softball games and school shows.

The program is also a space families can find a supportive atmosphere.

It will all lead to a production of Disney’s “Moana” on May 22-23 at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Suite A. The title was chosen as Disney offers a variety of opportunities for participants to play imaginative characters, human and animals.

Participants who aren’t comfortable performing can do behind-the-scenes work helping with costumes and props.

This meeting is open to parents, participants, peer mentors, educators and anyone interested in being involved. Brown hopes anyone ages 10-21 with special needs will consider the Penguin Project.

“Anyone looking for a community of support and something fun to do is welcome to this group,” she said.

For more information on the Penguin Project or SAC, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/ or www.facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil/.

