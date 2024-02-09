Springfield man charged in connection to shooting near Wright State

Detectives also recovered a handgun and booked it into evidence.

Tindall was charged with having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and violation of a temporary protection order in Fairborn Municipal Court.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, multiple 911 callers reported a man was shot at the University Shoppes shopping center parking lot at 2600 Colonel Glenn Highway near the Texas Roadhouse.

One of the callers identified himself at the man who had been shot. He told the dispatcher he didn’t know who shot him, according to Fairborn dispatch records.

When police arrived they found the man with two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.