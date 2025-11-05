Springfield Museum of Art showcasing ‘Artists Exploring the Possible’

Admission is $5 for non-SMoA members and $3 for seniors and free for members, youths ages 17-under, veterans and EBT card holders.

The SMoA’s “Artists Exploring the Possible” program is in partnership with the DDCC and funded in part by an ArtsRise grant from the Ohio Arts Council. The program has given DDCC participants an outlet for creativity and expression over six-week courses that began for students but expanded to older participants being included.

SMoA museum educator Amy Korpieski applied for the grant, which focuses on under-represented populations. Museum educator Laura Truitt guides the program and teaching artists Kaniesha Phifer and Emily Vaughn collaborate and help teach.

Program participants are eligible for free SMoA memberships and those who did were able to submit works to the annual Juried Members’ Exhibition, with 10 selected.

The opportunity is making an impact on the participants according to Sharon Pruzaniec, DDCC community navigator.

“It builds confidence in their being called artists,” she said. “There’s a lot of creativity and the individuals were surprised by what they could do.”

Xander Coomer, a recent high school graduate, also had his art included in the 2025 Art Possible Accessible Expressions traveling exhibition. He created a mono print layered over several stamps.

“He loved being a part of it,” said Pruzaniec.

Another artist, Savanah Joyner, shies away from verbal communication, but came out of her shell during art classes, even wanting to help clean up after sessions.

Kaydence Denson was inspired by one of her favorite shows, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.” She created the toy trumpeter character just from memory, Pruzaniec said.

Others with art in the exhibition include Sulayman Njie, Hannah Howard, Chloe Gardner, Riley Acuff, Justin Hope, Kalib Strines and Cathy Jenkins.

Each of the 10 participating artists gained more confidence by attending a framing workshop to prepare their works for the exhibition. Pruzaniec hopes this can only help more DDCC participants explore art.

“It’s always good to know about opportunities and maybe others with disabilities can express themselves through art. For these students, the framing and having an exhibition is just icing on top of the cake,” she said.

Korpieski said this is one example of the breadth of visual art and how it can impact a community.

“The Springfield Museum of Art believes that art belongs to all people and that a museum is a community space. We are delighted that the newly renovated North Wing provides welcoming spaces for community groups to gather, formally or informally, to celebrate art and artists in the community,” she said.

For those who can’t attend Thursday’s event, the Juried Members’ Exhibition will be up through Dec. 28. For more information, go to www.springfieldart.net.