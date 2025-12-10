Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with music

The show is appropriate for all ages and tickets are available. Adult admission is $13 and $10 for students and children.

Although he’s directed countless productions and acted in many over the years, director Greg Willis had never counted himself much of a fan of Charles Dickens’ work, the author of “A Christmas Carol,” or even William Shakespeare.

You could say the Ghost of Christmas Present has shown him a new path with this production. Given the title is in the public domain, Willis has made it something of a musical with traditional tunes including “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World” in keeping it in the spirit of the time period the story is set.

Another fresh touch is during scene changes the cast will perform “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Without the additions, the play would take around 40 minutes and this will lengthen the experience, leaving no dead space and giving the audience more to enjoy and trade their concerns for holiday fun.

“If you know and love ‘A Christmas Carol,’ it’s the same story of the rise and fall and renewal of an affluent man who rediscovers the Christmas spirit. The audience will feel right at home,” Willis said.

Primarily a youth show with actors as young as 6 and up, eight adults will have what Willis calls cameos and narrate. A family of five is involved.

“The kids are really bringing the gusto,” he said. “We’re really finding the fun and enthusiasm.”

Earlier this year, Willis took the character of Winnie the Pooh, which also recently entered the public domain, and created an original show around him and the other characters in his stories called “Winnie the Pooh & the Dark Cloud Too” that Showtime presented. Being able to add to “A Christmas Carol” has given him renewed enthusiasm in being able to put his own ideas into things.

“I want to be the guy who shows absolute passion in his work,” he said.

Showtime Performing Arts was founded nearly four years ago with the intent to give everyone interested in performing a chance, and the New Year will bring new shows and returning activities.

A youth production of the classic “Romeo & Juliet” will be first up, which will be true to the original with real stage combat. The group’s annual cabaret night and Kids Fest will occur in the summer and potentially a mixer event to include the public in what it does are also scheduled.

Willis also hopes to put on a performance of his original title, the adult thriller “The Asylum” in 2026 following a positive read-through recently. He acknowledges money isn’t plentiful in this type of venture, but what lasts beyond the box office is as important.

“This is to show how much I wanted something like this when I was younger, to give everyone a chance and create a core memory for everyone out there who wants to perform,” he said.

How to go

To purchase tickets for “A Christmas Carol” or more information about Showtime Performing Arts, go to www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org/.