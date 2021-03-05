St. Barbara Byzantine Catholic Chapel finds new home at Wright State

St. Barbara Byzantine Catholic Chapel will now celebrate the liturgy at the John Bosco Chapel at Wright State University as the church seeks its permanent home.
The Rev. Robert Jager, pastor of St. Barbara, will celebrate the first liturgy beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the chapel, 3650 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.
Worshipers from St. Barbara were welcomed to use St. John Bosco Chapel by the Rev Tim Fahey and his campus ministry team with the approval of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Father Jager stated in a news release. They will use the chapel on Saturday afternoons and for midweek services.
For 17 years, St. Barbara was housed at the former St. Stephen on Troy Street, where Father Jager on Feb. 27 celebrated the final liturgy.
For more information, email stjohnbyz@hotmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page.