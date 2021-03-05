St. Barbara Byzantine Catholic Chapel finds new home at Wright State

The Rev. Robert Jager, pastor of St. Barbara, will celebrate the first liturgy beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the chapel, 3650 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.

Worshipers from St. Barbara were welcomed to use St. John Bosco Chapel by the Rev Tim Fahey and his campus ministry team with the approval of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Father Jager stated in a news release. They will use the chapel on Saturday afternoons and for midweek services.