State bowling: Friendly rivals bring out the best in each other

Both teams will vie for a championship title as the Division I state tournament gets underway Saturday at H.P. Lanes in Columbus.

“We have nothing but respect for Butler,” Troy coach Rob Dever said. “It’s been back and forth between us all season and it’s been a positive for both teams.”

Troy claimed the district title with a 3,827 team total while the 2023 district champion Aviators tallied 3,824.

“These teams bowl their best against each other,” Butler coach Mark Seelbaugh said. “They push each other in a positive way.”

From shared conference titles to close tournament finishes, the MVL rivals have many similarities. Even their top individual bowlers were only a few pins apart at the district tournament with Troy senior Kiandra Smith posting 649 and Butler senior Kaylee Bays finishing with 644.

Both teams now have their sights set on a D-I state title. The Trojans are perennial state qualifiers as this marks the 15th state trip for the Troy girls who have claimed one championship and two runner-up titles in recent years. The Aviators – making their third appearance – have another state milestone on their season to-do list.

“If we make the cut, it will be the first time for Butler,” Seelbaugh said. “It will do a lot to advance the program.”

The tournament opens with three team games and three Baker games before the 16-team field is cut to the top eight. Seelbaugh would like nothing more than to see a familiar foe in the championship match.

“We would love to see Troy in the final,” he said. “It would be a win for our kids, our program and our league.”

Miami Valley state-bound bowling teams

Girls

* Beavercreek (Ericka Reeve, Madison Baker, Allison Wolfe, Maya Drukker, Addyson Arden, Ali Bolen, Abby Lewis, Kaylynn Brown)

* Bellefontaine (Gracie Hood, Chloe Heminger, Haylee Rutherford, Haylee Yelton, Avery Mullins, Nevaeh Lafollette)

* Butler (Lauren Seelbaugh, Kaylee Bays, Jolene Powers, Sage Malott, Olivia Williams, Ashlin Conley, Mary Williams, Jenna Hochwalt)

* Troy (Libby Burghardt, Mckinlee Gambrell, Aiyana Godwin, Baylie Massingill, Kristin Sedam, Kiandra Smith)

* Wilmington (Emily Gerard, Mackenzie Pyle, Izzy Rhoads, Kiley Comberger, Kylie Fisher, Reagan Reese, Abbie Hubbard, Lainajay Howell)

Boys

* Beavercreek (Grayson Arnold, Isaiah Durflinger, Carson Shroyer, Joshua Terpenning, Kyle King, Nick Colon, Jacob Terpenning, Justin Terpenning)

* Fairmont (AJ Hall, Brenden Staton, Dane Newell, Joey Hoelscher, Isaac Witz, Isaiah Shannon, Matt Collins, Trey Spencer)