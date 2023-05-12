State offers partial funding for new Troy school building

The district has a 2020 plan for buildings filed with OFCC but wants to verify if that plan is correct for moving forward, Piper said earlier this year.

The district in 2020 unsuccessfully sought voter support for $98.7 million in bonds to build four new schools – three elementaries to house prekindergarten through fourth grade and one school to house grades 5-6 – replacing seven existing buildings

The district also has a junior high school and a high school.

The district is waiting for OFCC to provide cost estimates for that plan along with two versions of a three-building plan, Piper said. Those would be three pre-k through sixth grade buildings and two pre-k through fourth grade buildings with a separate fifth/sixth grade building, he said.

The citizens committee has 12 people who so far have been brought up to speed on the historical perspective of school proposals, Borchers said

The building committee will look at those cost sets and configurations and try to put forward recommendations. Then, it will have public meetings with the board and the committee to talk about options , challenges and other needed topics, Borchers said.

Meetings could be scheduled for as early as yet this month although no dates have been announced.

Board member Doug Trostle encouraged school district residents to reach out to the board and committee with suggestions

The district would qualify for 42 percent OFCC funding of project elements it approves, Borchers said.

Committee member Kathi Roetter attended the board’s meeting May 8.

“It is an exciting opportunity for our district,” she said.

