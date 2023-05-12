State offers partial funding for new Troy school building

The Troy City Schools are stepping up planning for a potential prekindergarten through grade six schools project after a “surprise” notification the district is being offered state funding this year instead of 2024.
Superintendent Chris Piper and board of education President Sue Borchers discussed the recent notification from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission with the community and the board during its May meeting.
“It was a surprise because several months ago we were verbally informed by the OFCC that we had approximately a 5 percent chance of being funded,” Piper said.
Borchers said the notification means a committee formed to look at options for new classrooms and communications with the community will be on a fast track.
“We have a very, very tight timeframe,” Borchers said. Once official word of funding is received, probably in August, the district would have 13 months to pass a funding issue. Possibilities of going before voters could include this November and in March 2024. If November is selected for a ballot issue, information would need to be submitted to both the Miami County auditor for setting millage and the board of elections for placing on the ballot in June and July.
The district has a 2020 plan for buildings filed with OFCC but wants to verify if that plan is correct for moving forward, Piper said earlier this year.
The district in 2020 unsuccessfully sought voter support for $98.7 million in bonds to build four new schools – three elementaries to house prekindergarten through fourth grade and one school to house grades 5-6 – replacing seven existing buildings
The district also has a junior high school and a high school.
The district is waiting for OFCC to provide cost estimates for that plan along with two versions of a three-building plan, Piper said. Those would be three pre-k through sixth grade buildings and two pre-k through fourth grade buildings with a separate fifth/sixth grade building, he said.
The citizens committee has 12 people who so far have been brought up to speed on the historical perspective of school proposals, Borchers said
The building committee will look at those cost sets and configurations and try to put forward recommendations. Then, it will have public meetings with the board and the committee to talk about options , challenges and other needed topics, Borchers said.
Meetings could be scheduled for as early as yet this month although no dates have been announced.
Board member Doug Trostle encouraged school district residents to reach out to the board and committee with suggestions
The district would qualify for 42 percent OFCC funding of project elements it approves, Borchers said.
Committee member Kathi Roetter attended the board’s meeting May 8.
“It is an exciting opportunity for our district,” she said.
