State warned of 120 layoffs as former L Brands Kettering call center to close

“This mass layoff is expected to be permanent,” McAfee wrote. “The employment separations of employees affected by this mass layoff are expected to begin March 16, 2024, with all separations being completed by on or around August 3, 2024.”

The state calculates the number of Kettering layoffs at 120.

L Brands renamed its direct fulfillment operation in 2022.

Before that, in early 2020, L Brands, sold its stake of the Victoria’s Secret brand for about $525 million. The Columbus company at the time was to retain the remaining 45% stake.

After the sale, L Brands was to be left with its Bath & Body Works chain and Victoria’s Secret was to become a private company.

By the summer of 2021, L Brands had spilt into two companies — Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.

For more than 25 years, L Brands operated a Kettering call center, which supported Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. The 5959 Bigger Road call center employed about 900 people in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic was felt domestically. (The number of employees at the center did fluctuate seasonally.)

Late last year, L Brands and Bath & Body Works representatives did not respond to questions from the Dayton Daily News about the status of the call center. A city of Kettering spokesman referred questions about the operation to the companies.

Victoria’s Secret had been a leading lingerie retailer for decades, but its business has been pressured by several factors, including increasingly sluggish sales. Columbus’ L Brands acquired the business in the early 1980s. In 2016, the company stopped distributing its glossy catalogs. Sales faltered after that.