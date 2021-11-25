Statewide missing adult alert issued for Columbus man with dementia

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Columbus man with dementia who was last seen Wednesday night.
Daniel Priedeman, 84, drove away from his home on Cover Place in Columbus around 11:21 p.m. and has not returned, according to the alert. Law enforcement is concerned for Priedeman’s safety.
Priedeman is 6′01 and weighs about 315 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an Ohio State University t-shirt and tan pants.
Priedeman drove away in a white 2012 Honda CRV with license plate number FEE8052.
Anyone who see Priedeman or the vehicle should call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Person Unit at 1-866-693-9171.
In Other News
1
Kettering woman described as ‘a phenomenal teacher’ who inspires...
2
‘Landmark’ moment awaits Centerville Jazz Band playing in Macy’s...
3
Families of UD student, friend killed at Astroworld concert file...
4
Medals and photo of soldier remain a mystery
5
Fewer people happy with Dayton’s waste collection
About the Author