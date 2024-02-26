Steck Manufacturing to relocate, expand and add jobs in McCook Field

Steck Manufacturing is relocating to 1200 Leo St. in Dayton’s McCook Field neighborhood, near MAHLE Behr’s large auto parts manufacturing facility.

Milton Industries wanted to expand Steck’s Dayton operations in a new location, and the company was considering a national site selection search, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s department of planning, neighborhoods and development.

But the company will expand in a former paper warehouse on Leo Street, and the project will retain 11 jobs and create 28 new ones over the next three years, the memo states.

Steck is expected to have an annual payroll of about $1.6 million.

The Dayton City Commission recently approved a development agreement with Milton Industries that will provide the company with a $25,000 grant to assist with its expansion project.

Milton Industries plans to invest at least $800,000 into capital improvements at the Leo Street property.

“Businesses have lots and lots of choices and so we are really excited to see this work with Steck to keep Steck in our community and keep manufacturing jobs for our residents,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Steck develops and manufactures specialty tools for the automotive aftermarket and the collision-repair industry. The company has provided specialty tools for automotive repair, body shop, heavy-duty truck, lockout and towing markets across the globe, according to aftermarketNews.

Steck Manufacturing Co. was founded by George Steck in 1946. It started off as Steck’s Paint & Body Shop.

Steck was well-known for “paying for ideas” from technicians out in the field who come up with inventions and innovations that work out, says a 2008 Dayton Daily News article.

On its website, Steck says it is “continuously developing new products and looks to technicians in the field for new product ideas.”