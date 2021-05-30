‘Still Tippin’: Eman Jones remakes Texas rapper’s hit

“Tippin’ Still” is available on Soundcloud and will hit streaming platforms in June.

“I usually go straight to streaming but this time around, I wanted to give my supporters something they don’t have to pay for,” Jones said. “With Soundcloud, people that don’t have the streaming services are able to hear it first. After that, it’ll go on all the streamers.”

The single arrives a few months after Chaka Dolo, his early 2021 collaborative EP with Awful Truth. Jones, who released the full-lengths “Eazi 92” in 2020 and “Ozi” in 2017, is currently working on a new album for release later this year.

“I’m also doing some stuff with an artist from Young Money, which is Lil Wayne’s label,” Jones said. “I have distribution through Roc Nation so everything I do goes through them. I’m just going to keep stacking the releases.

“I have a music video for ‘Tippin’ Still’ that’s finished,” Jones added. “We shot that in Dallas, Texas in April. We’ll release the video a couple of weeks after the single. I’m going to try to take the song and the video as far as I can this summer.”

Artist info: www.soundcloud.com/emanjones_hl.

