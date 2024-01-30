BreakingNews
Stolen vehicle attempts to ram police, leads to chase that ends in Greene County

1 hour ago
A stolen vehicle that was reportedly used in an attempt to ram a Butler Twp. police cruiser prompted a chase with troopers that ended in Greene County early Tuesday.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saw the silver Honda driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 35 East near Research Boulevard around 3 a.m., according to OSHP.

When the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the Honda failed to stop, prompting a pursuit.

The Honda continued east before making a U-turn at Factory Road and heading west. It exited U.S. 35 at North Fairfield Road and turned right to head east on Lantz Road. The Honda turned south onto Hanes Road and then continued on to Dayton Xenia Road. It headed east while at high rates of speed, according to OSHP.

The trooper canceled the chase due to excessive speed and the location.

The Honda was last seen going east on Dayton Xenia Road.

About 10 minutes later, Xenia police found the Honda abandoned at the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church.

OSHP learned the vehicle matched the description of a car that was involved in a pursuit with Butler Twp. police prior to the trooper attempting the traffic stop. The Honda was confirmed to be the same vehicle.

The Honda tried to ram a Butler Twp. police cruiser that tried to stop it, according to a report from the Xenia Police Division.

The incident remains under investigation.

