Storm leaves thousands in region without power

Thousands of homes are without power in the region this morning.
An outage map by AES Ohio shows that 1,770 people are without power as of the most recent update at 11:23 a.m.
AES posted to Facebook and Twitter that the outage was caused by a storm front that moved through the northern portion of Montgomery County.
AES urged people to never touch a down power line and to report outages here.
In Other News
1
Man who says he was shot in downtown Dayton walks into Miami Valley...
2
Tasteful renovations elevate home
3
‘It was a very grueling 60 days’; Providers, activists detail the...
4
Central State increases sustainable agriculture research funding
5
Voice of Dayton Business: Ohio businesses cannot stand for government...
About the Author