Storms knock out power to thousands

Thunderstorms brought high winds and heavy rainfall that blew down tree branches and knocked out power to thousands across the region.
The majority of power outages was reported in Montgomery County, with more than 5,400 as of 4:30 p.m., according to the AES Ohio online outage map.
Following are outages reported as of 4:30 p.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:
Butler County: 6
Darke County: 1
Greene County: 64
Montgomery County: 5,468
Preble County: 2
Warren County: 1
