Student ‘lit up every room he entered’

The school district posted Robbins’ photo along with a brief statement after his death. “He was a strong, caring person with a huge smile and heart who had a positive impact on those around him,” the statement said.

Coach Matt Burgbacher worked with Robbins on the high school football team for four years.

“We need more Carson Robbins in this world. Carson was very outgoing and lit up every room he entered. You always knew Carson was in a room, whether it was a classroom, locker room, gym or weight room, you felt his presence. Everything was so positive with Carson, and he brought out the best in everyone,” Burgbacher said.

For the football team, Robbins was welcoming to younger players and made them feel that they belonged.

“I could ask Carson to do anything, and he would do it to the best of his ability. He was a great leader for us,” Burgbacher said.

Barnes said he cannot say enough about how the high school counseling staff work with him and Angie Cooper, assistant principal, to arrange for student supports. “The team at New Creations were amazing and it was very nice to have as many therapy dogs here for the students as we did,” he said.

The school district office is gathering memorial requests for Robbins, but nothing has been decided beyond the Carson Robbins Legacy Fund. The fund is a collaboration between the Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters and the Robbins Family.

