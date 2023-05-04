Student ‘lit up every room he entered’

TIPP CITY – The death of Tippecanoe High School senior Carson Robbins after an illness brought tears along with memories of a young man with lots of talent and a passion for Red Devil athletics and supporting those around him.
“Carson can be described in one word … incredible. He was an outstanding student. He was a stellar athlete. He was a friend to everyone,” said Dan Barnes, Tippecanoe High School principal. “Carson was one of the many students that last year went out of his way to make me feel welcome at Tippecanoe High School.”
Robbins will be remembered for his enthusiasm at sporting events, Barnes said.
“To say Carson was passionate about Red Devil athletics would be an immense understatement. From boys’ basketball to girls’ soccer, Carson was always seen in the front row, cheering on his friends on the court or field,” he said.
“Many times, I had to reign in Carson’s enthusiasm, and, every time, he gave me that wonderfully sheepish grin and it was hard to keep a straight face. Carson just had a presence that everyone remembers.” Barnes added.
The school district posted Robbins’ photo along with a brief statement after his death. “He was a strong, caring person with a huge smile and heart who had a positive impact on those around him,” the statement said.
Coach Matt Burgbacher worked with Robbins on the high school football team for four years.
“We need more Carson Robbins in this world. Carson was very outgoing and lit up every room he entered. You always knew Carson was in a room, whether it was a classroom, locker room, gym or weight room, you felt his presence. Everything was so positive with Carson, and he brought out the best in everyone,” Burgbacher said.
For the football team, Robbins was welcoming to younger players and made them feel that they belonged.
“I could ask Carson to do anything, and he would do it to the best of his ability. He was a great leader for us,” Burgbacher said.
Barnes said he cannot say enough about how the high school counseling staff work with him and Angie Cooper, assistant principal, to arrange for student supports. “The team at New Creations were amazing and it was very nice to have as many therapy dogs here for the students as we did,” he said.
The school district office is gathering memorial requests for Robbins, but nothing has been decided beyond the Carson Robbins Legacy Fund. The fund is a collaboration between the Tippecanoe Athletic Boosters and the Robbins Family.
