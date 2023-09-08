Students, teachers at area high school partnership impress commander at Wright-Patterson

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is partnering with Stebbins High School Career Tech Center to provide students with extra curriculums in science, technology engineering and math, as well as hands-on experience at the base and materials for projects.

“It gives us a chance for us to get that experience but also to give back to our military by producing some of those products,” said Jeff Berk, the career technology center director for Mad River Schools.

Mad River spokeswoman Jenny Alexander said the collaboration will allow Stebbins to integrate cutting-edge STEM curriculum enhancements, providing students with real-world insights and applications and making their learning experiences more relevant and engaging.

Wright-Patt and Stebbins CTC can also undertake collaborative projects, Alexander said, allowing them to work alongside WPAFB workers on real-world projects.

Mad River Schools already have a tight relationship with Wright-Patterson due to the proximity to the base and the number of military families who send their kids to Mad River schools. In March, First Lady Jill Biden visited Beverly Gardens Elementary and Wright-Patt to promote military families.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Mad River also has an extensive CTC program on-site at the high school. Students can take classes in law enforcement, construction, HVAC and manufacturing, among other skills.

Col. Sean Brazel, Commander, 88th Mission Support Group, said he was impressed with Mad River’s CTC program as he visited on Thursday.

When asked why Wright-Patt picked Stebbins to work with, he said the standout program was a major reason, including both the people involved and the equipment that Stebbins uses to train their students.

“More than the programs, it was the people that impressed me,” Brazel said. “The care that the teachers had, the pride that they take in the program seeing the students engaged.”

He noted that this is the only program of this type he was aware of.

Brazel said what the students are doing in the career tech center is also happening on the base.

“It’s the same thing that they’re training for here,” Brazel said. “And it just makes for a natural partnership.”