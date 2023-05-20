Suburban worthy of its long history

For a vehicle that tips the scales at just over 5,800 pounds, the Suburban has a capable engine. There are two V8 engines, including a 5.3-liter and a 6.2-liter. Of note there’s also a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine. My tester was the 5.3-liter Ecotec3 with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive (4WD). Having the confidence of 4WD is the only way to go for this behemoth, although two-wheel drive is optional. As such, my tester has 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. That is ample power for the nearly 3-ton SUV.

Inside, the Suburban’s “sprawl” is on full display. There’s legroom galore for all passengers, including the third row. That is rarely the case for most SUVs and shows why the Suburban has been around for so long. If you want and need space, the Suburban is one of the go-to choices. The seven-passenger configuration is just right, with even three adults comfortable in the second row. Leave it to only two adults in the third row, or three kids for the back row.

And with all that third-row legroom, there’s no sacrifice in cargo either as the Suburban boasts 41.5 cubic feet of space behind that third row. Fold the third row flat and that area expands to 93.8 cubic feet and fold the second row down and you basically have a tractor trailer with 144.7 cubic feet of space.

For 2023, the Suburban gets GM’s Super Cruise, semi-autonomous driving features. This is cool technology that helps on longer trips maintain your lane and distance and give your feet and arms some breaks. Sure, driving isn’t that tiring most of the time, but Super Cruise is good to have when you need it.

My tester was the Z71 trim, which is the only trim to make 4WD standard. There are five other trims, including the two top-tier trims Premier and High Country. As such, my tester had an MSRP of $65,700. With technology packages like trailer guidance, the Z71 off-road package and a powered panoramic sunroof, the final price tag of my tester was $77,195.

The fuel economy rating is 14 mpg/city and 17 mpg/highway.

When writing about the Chevy Suburban, I’m obligated to show off my automotive history knowledge by mentioning that the Suburban is the longest-running consecutive nameplate in automotive history.

There’s a reason it’s held up over all those decades. The Suburban knows what it is and knows what it does well and focuses on that.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Chevy Suburban Z71

Price/As tested price................................................ $65,700/$77,195

Mileage.......................................... 14 mpg/city; 17 mpg/hwy

Engine.............................................. 5.3-liter V8

Horsepower................................. 355 hp/383 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Four-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Arlington, Texas