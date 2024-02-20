Sunny and warmer today; rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday

It will be sunny with temperatures trending higher through midweek, when a chance for rain returns ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Today will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around freezing.

Wednesday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week with a high near 56 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Thursday, with rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 55 degrees. Rainfall between ½- and ¾-inch is possible.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. Any rainfall should end before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 37 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 30 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday, which will be breezy but warmer with a high near 56 degrees.

