Sunny with highs in mid-50s today; chance of rain returns Thursday night

[6:54 PM] High clouds with plenty of filtered sunshine expected Wednesday. We usually don't see high temperatures like this until late March. pic.twitter.com/NJMxILTWt5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 6, 2024

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The overnight low will be around 49 degrees and it will be breezy with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 60 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday has a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high near 47 degrees. There is a chance of rain Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

A chance of rain continues for Monday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.