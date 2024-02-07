Sunny with highs in mid-50s today; chance of rain returns Thursday night

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Skies will be mostly sunny with mild conditions as temperatures trend even warmer for Thursday before the chance of rain returns Thursday night and potentially lingers through the weekend.

Today’s high will reach the mid-50s, which is not typical until late March, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. The overnight low will be around 49 degrees and it will be breezy with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 60 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday has a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high near 47 degrees. There is a chance of rain Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

A chance of rain continues for Monday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.

In Other News
1
Greene County election board again fails to hire deputy director as...
2
Police, fire crews find missing Troy teen’s backpack in river
3
Central State to announce new president on Friday
4
El Toro opens Vallarta, a new Mexican seafood restaurant, in...
5
Beach Boys tour includes show at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top