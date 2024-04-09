BreakingNews
Voices of America Country Music Fest releases daily music lineup, will be filmed for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown

SunWatch guests take in a solar eclipse experience: What they saw Monday

Monday’s eclipse was likely the third that site has seen since inhabited, expert says.
Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Guests at SunWatch, the 800-year-old Native American village located along the Great Miami River in Dayton, got an exclusive and rare experience watching Monday’s solar eclipse darken the grounds of the historical site.

“We looked back, and this is probably the third total solar eclipse that SunWatch has seen since we know it was inhabited,” said Tracey Tomme, president and CEO of the Dayton Society of Natural History.

For $500 per person, guests on Monday were treated to a buffet, a guided tour of the site, drinks and various presentations about the eclipse. All proceeds will go directly to SunWatch to support its mission.

With limited tickets available, the experience was uncrowded for about 50 people in attendance who were able to spread out to view the eclipse from the SunWatch center’s outdoor deck or along the path of the reconstructed village.

In addition to providing solar eclipse viewing glasses, SunWatch Village had solar telescopes set up for the guests to use.

Parker Lynch, planetarium manager of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, described the events of the eclipse as they were happening, including the shadow bands, which were bands of alternating light and dark lines and could be seen undulating before and after the eclipse totality took place.

While there was palpable excitement during the moment of totality ― with cheering before and after the nearly three minutes ― the remainder of the day was laid back.

Many guests had been inspired by the 2017 solar eclipse and wanted to ensure they could experience Monday’s event. One couple from Alexandria, Va. were able to see the 2017 partially from their home, so they traveled to Ohio this time around to get the full experience.

Michael Gonzalez of Dayton had been waiting since 2017 to see a total solar eclipse after his plans then went awry.

“I was going to drive down there to Nashville to the hotel, and it burned down two weeks before, so at that time I decided I was going to see it hell or high water,” Gonzalez said. “I was going to see it here in Dayton, and I’ve been waiting since then.”

Gonzalez chose SunWatch as his viewing location because he liked the facilities and how accessible they were.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Gonzalez said.

In Other News
1
Colleges say AI can be used positively in the classroom
2
Suspect in custody after 18-year-old shot, killed in Dayton Saturday
3
Aullwood Farm brought families, friends together for total solar...
4
Another Dayton-area Frisch’s permanently closes
5
On this date: An infamous gang and a $75,000 jewelry store heist...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top