SunWatch guests take in a solar eclipse experience: What they saw Monday

For $500 per person, guests on Monday were treated to a buffet, a guided tour of the site, drinks and various presentations about the eclipse. All proceeds will go directly to SunWatch to support its mission.

With limited tickets available, the experience was uncrowded for about 50 people in attendance who were able to spread out to view the eclipse from the SunWatch center’s outdoor deck or along the path of the reconstructed village.

In addition to providing solar eclipse viewing glasses, SunWatch Village had solar telescopes set up for the guests to use.

Parker Lynch, planetarium manager of the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, described the events of the eclipse as they were happening, including the shadow bands, which were bands of alternating light and dark lines and could be seen undulating before and after the eclipse totality took place.

While there was palpable excitement during the moment of totality ― with cheering before and after the nearly three minutes ― the remainder of the day was laid back.

Many guests had been inspired by the 2017 solar eclipse and wanted to ensure they could experience Monday’s event. One couple from Alexandria, Va. were able to see the 2017 partially from their home, so they traveled to Ohio this time around to get the full experience.

Michael Gonzalez of Dayton had been waiting since 2017 to see a total solar eclipse after his plans then went awry.

“I was going to drive down there to Nashville to the hotel, and it burned down two weeks before, so at that time I decided I was going to see it hell or high water,” Gonzalez said. “I was going to see it here in Dayton, and I’ve been waiting since then.”

Gonzalez chose SunWatch as his viewing location because he liked the facilities and how accessible they were.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Gonzalez said.