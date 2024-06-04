Superload travels through Xenia to new Honda plant

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

The transformer weighs 356,100 pounds, and the vehicle loaded with the transformer will be 135 feet long, 16 feet wide, nearly 20 feet high and will weigh 572,000 pounds, the Greene County Engineer’s Office and city of Xenia announced.

Due to its height, it is anticipated the move would take between eight and 12 hours to reach the Honda site, weather and equipment permitting.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

This is a moving road closure using the following route, which started at 8 a.m. Tuesday:

• East on Dayton Xenia to Trebein

• South on Trebein to Dayton Xenia

• East on Dayton Xenia to Progress

• South on Progress to Main Street

• East on Main Street to Allison

• South on Allison to Bellbrook

• West on Bellbrook to Industrial

• South on Industrial to US42

• North on US42 to Old US35

• East on Old US 35 to Village of Jamestown

• East thru Jamestown to SR734

• East on SR734 thru Jeffersonville to SR729

• South on SR729 to Milledgeville-Jefferson

• West on Milledgeville-Jefferson Road to Fent Road

• Fent Road to substation

U.S. 35 was not used because there were bridges with a clearance of 15-16 feet the superload would not fit beneath.