Suspect flees after crashing car into house

An occupant in a car took off after crashing the car into a home in Dayton Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A report of a car crash into a house at the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue came in at 2:45 a.m., according to dispatch.
The occupant in the vehicle took off, dispatch said.
It is not known if anyone is injured.
Additional details are not yet available.
The crash is under investigation.
We will update as we learn more.
