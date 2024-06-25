Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Preble County

A woman called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. after she arrived in the 5600 block of Sonora Road, north of Lewisburg.

“My parents are dead,” the woman told a dispatcher.

Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence, which will be submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation laboratory for processing. The case is under investigation as a murder suicide, based on evidence found at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Haysletts were living together on and off at the residence and had been having trouble, their daughter told the dispatcher.

Autopsies were performed Monday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.