‘Suspicious activity’ hits Chick-fil-A app

The popular Georgia-based fast food chain released a statement Wednesday afternoon that the fraudulent activity “is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A’s internal systems,” but the company did not disclose a potential cause of the suspicious activity or how many customers might be affected. The app and its associated Chick-fil-A One accounts link customers’ bank accounts, gift card uploads and other personal information.

“Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customers’ data and we are working quickly to resolve the issue,” the statement said.