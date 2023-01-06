BreakingNews
Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own
‘Suspicious activity’ hits Chick-fil-A app

Local News
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Multiple customers concerned hackers appear to have gained access to their data, linked bank accounts through restaurant app

Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A said it was investigating “suspicious activity” on its mobile app.

The popular Georgia-based fast food chain released a statement Wednesday afternoon that the fraudulent activity “is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A’s internal systems,” but the company did not disclose a potential cause of the suspicious activity or how many customers might be affected. The app and its associated Chick-fil-A One accounts link customers’ bank accounts, gift card uploads and other personal information.

“Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customers’ data and we are working quickly to resolve the issue,” the statement said.

First reported by Atlanta news station 11Alive, a Chick-fil-A customer posted concerns on a Paulding County Facebook page about a potential data breach, compromising their email account and saved credit card information. The free app has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and more than 2.5 million ratings on the Apple App Store.

Chick-fil-A, which has roughly 2,700 locations in the United States, urged customers to contact the company online at chick-fil-a.com/customer-service/contact or call 1-866-232-2040 to report suspicious account activity.

Zachary Hansen
