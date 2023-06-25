Tasteful renovations elevate home

From a cute bungalow to a stately Cape Cod, an Oakwood home has undergone a near total transformation with custom cabinetry and added living space.

Listed for $599,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the multi-textured home at 508 Irving Ave. has about 2,300 square feet of living space plus a full finished basement. The corner property is surrounded by a natural picket fence with a landscaped yard. There is a side paver patio and a two-car detached garage with alley access. The wrap-around front porch has a metal roof, stone-tile floor and an updated railing within the stone accents.

Every inch of this home was thoughtfully and tastefully renovated with quality materials by Daystar Enterprises with contractor Larry Bouwer. The original frame hardwood floors were refinished, and the original fireplace flanked by glass cabinetry was refreshed. The main-level floor plan was redesigned as was the second level. The basement was updated and repurposed into media and recreation rooms.

From the sidewalk, brick steps and walkway leads up to the covered front porch. Formal entry opens into a multipurpose space currently set up as a formal dining area. A window nook has electric candle sconces. Decorative lighting and ceiling canister lights fill the adjoining space with plenty of light. The open space flows from the dining area into the redesigned kitchen into the breakfast room.

Light wood custom cabinetry lines two walls, creating a galley-style kitchen that offsets the kitchen from the other two spaces by short peninsula counters. Both have extended counters for bar seating and storage within the kitchen area. A sink is below two windows and textured ceramic tile fills the wall space between the counters and hanging cabinets. Appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There is a pantry cabinet and coffee station. The breakfast nook has four windows with custom designer blinds and media hook-ups.

Just off the breakfast room is the backdoor entry nook with built-in locker bench and a guest closet. Just off the nook is a laundry room with a wall of cabinetry storage and a folding counter above the washer and dryer.

Tall French doors open from the dining room into the front living room, which has the original brick fireplace and brick hearth. Flanking the fireplace is built-in glass-door cabinetry with square windows above. The living room has a frame hardwood floor and windows that have custom blinds and electric black-out blinds.

A hallway from the dining room leads to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors, double-door closets with built-ins and electronic blinds. The bathroom has been completely updated with single-sink vanity, linen cabinet, ceramic-tile flooring and a walk-in shower with basket-weave tile floor, subway tile surround and glass doors.

Accessible from a hidden staircase off the dining room, the second floor has been redesigned to include a primary bedroom, a loft with wet bar and a bonus room with a Murphy bed. Custom banister and railing have wire accents that wrap around the stairwell of the loft social area. A large skylight has an electronic retractable shade. Tucked into one corner is a wet bar area with sink and drawer refrigerator and freezer. A sliding barn door opens into the bonus room with Murphy bed and dormer window nook.

The primary bedroom has an angled ceiling with skylight and retractable blind, a dormer window sitting area with steel fan and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The full bathroom has a multi-head shower with glass door and basket-weave tile flooring, a single-sink vanity and linen cabinet.

Additional living space is within the fully finished basement. Epoxy flooring adds color and texture to the rooms. Accent lighting and canister lights fill the areas with light. A peninsula bar has seating for four. The extended counter has pillar accents and divides the recreation space from the media area. Behind the bar is a lower counter with plenty of electric outlets and a beverage cooler.

Across from the bar is a kitchenette with a single sink, dishwasher and full-size refrigerator. There is under-cabinet lighting and plenty of storage.

A third full bathroom has a single-sink vanity, wood-grain ceramic-tile flooring, and a tub/shower with ceramic-tile surround and glass doors.

Hidden behind the stairwell is the utility room with a built-in storage cabinet, an epoxy floor, media panel box and updated mechanical systems.

Outside, within the backyard, there is a large paver patio with attached propane Weber grill, low-maintenance landscaping and a sprinkler system. The two-car garage has room for storage and an epoxy floor.

OAKWOOD

Price: $599,000

No Open House

Directions: Brown Street or Oakwood Avenue to east on Irving Avenue, corner of Irving and Sorrento Avenue

Highlights: About 2,300 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, galley kitchen, fireplace, French doors hardwood floors, first-floor laundry, loft, skylights, finished basement, recreation room, bar, kitchenette, custom cabinetry, covered porch, 2-car detached garage, picket fenced yard, side patio, sprinkler system, corner lot

For more information:

Toni Donato Shade

Sibcy Cline Realtors

937-416-9755

Website: https://tdshade.agents.sibcycline.com