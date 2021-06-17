Technology grant funds new X-ray machine for Vandalia court

Vandalia Municipal Court was awarded nearly $35,000 in grant money from the Ohio Supreme Court as part of the state’s annual Courts Technology Initiative program.
The $34,999 grant will fund a new X-ray detection device as the current one has been in use for about 20 years. The new technology will reduce screening time in the hopes of creating a more effective inspection process.
“Congratulations to Judge (Cynthia) Heck and the Vandalia Municipal Court for securing outside financial support while making sure our facilities are safe for the public,” said City Manager Dan Wendt.
“We are happy to be able to get the archaic equipment that we have replaced. It can’t be repaired any longer and they can’t get parts for it,” said the courts clerk Karen Goffena.
The newer technology will provide high-definition color images, ergonomic user interface, reliability in sensitive areas of inspections to cut inspection time and decision-making by court security. The technology allows security to examine bags, purses, wallets and other personal items that may be brought into the court.
The Supreme Court has provided over $27 million in tech improvements since the program began seven years ago.
Ohio appeals, common pleas, municipal, and county courts are encouraged each year to apply for grants to upgrade systems and equipment or purchase new ones. Last year, two sets of grant funds were awarded to assist with installation of remote technology due to pandemic protocols.