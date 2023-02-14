Teddy bears show children a little Valentine’s Day love

A group of community-minded women gifted hundreds of teddy bears to share Valentine’s Day love with children in need across the Dayton area.
“I think that when you see a teddy bear, it just brings out the inner child in you, and so you understand the warmth and comfort it can give you,” said Carmela Daniels, president of the Dayton Section of the National Council of Negro Women. “… That is what we want for children — to be safe, to be secure and for them to feel loved.”
The Dayton organization on Tuesday donated 350 teddy bears to Montgomery County Children Services, one of many stops that also includes Dayton Children’s Hospital, local shelters and other organizations that serve children.
Tuesday’s donations continue a mission lasting more than 20 years.
“Even through the pandemic we were able to show love and happiness on Valentine’s Day,” Daniels said.
