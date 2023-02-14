Teddy bears show children a little Valentine’s Day love

“I think that when you see a teddy bear, it just brings out the inner child in you, and so you understand the warmth and comfort it can give you,” said Carmela Daniels, president of the Dayton Section of the National Council of Negro Women. “… That is what we want for children — to be safe, to be secure and for them to feel loved.”

The Dayton organization on Tuesday donated 350 teddy bears to Montgomery County Children Services, one of many stops that also includes Dayton Children’s Hospital, local shelters and other organizations that serve children.