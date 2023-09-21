Teen suffers minor injuries in Jefferson Twp. hit and run

Deputies are investigating after a vehicle hit a 16-year-old girl in Jefferson Twp. early Thursday morning and drove away.

The teen has minor injuries to her left leg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Germantown Pike near Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road around 1:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the teen lying on the ground next to the road.

A preliminary investigation showed the girl was walking southwest along the road with some friends when a red Chevrolet sedan traveling in the same direction hit the girl, according to the sheriff’s office.

The car reportedly continued going southwest toward the Whitney Young Estates.

The crash remains under investigation.