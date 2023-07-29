X

Tell us about your home

Local News
31 minutes ago

As part of expanding our coverage of real estate in the Miami Valley, the Dayton Daily News is looking to share stories of homeowners and their homes.

Tell us: What makes your home special? Is it the kitchen or a reading nook? Or maybe you’ve remodeled, added a room or created a quiet oasis in your backyard?

Please email us at robin.mcmacken@coxinc.com, and we may feature you in an upcoming HomesPlus story. Submit your full name, address, phone number, photos and a brief description of what you love about your home and why.

In Other News
1
Heavy-duty truck has bold attitude
2
Fairborn garden holds a village within it
3
Home features relaxing indoor, outdoor spaces
4
Calf scramble, demo derby, 4H shows return as Greene County Fair starts...
5
Heightened levels of E. coli found at Caesar Creek park beach
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top