Thai 9 expands hours, now open for lunch on weekends

Dayton entrepreneur Tony Clark, who owns DK Effect and Gionino’s Pizzeria, became the owner of Thai 9 in May after his management team had been working in the restaurant for six to eight weeks. .

“When it comes to the food, the decorations and the ambiance of the establishment, there’s no need to change anything,” Clark previously said. “You don’t mess with something that’s so successful.”

After the change in ownership, Saensak Duangchumpar stayed on as head chef. His two sons are his sous chefs.

Expanded hours is something Clark wanted to do from the beginning. Along with adding weekend lunch, the restaurant will no longer close between 2:30 and 5 p.m. during the week. They also will open a half hour earlier starting Tuesday, July 9.

Brian Sutton, director of operations at Thai 9, said they wanted to make the restaurant more available to the people of Dayton.

They have plans to introduce a happy hour in August with appetizer and drink specials, as well as opening on Mondays starting after Labor Day. Sutton said online ordering and delivery via third party apps is also coming soon

Thai 9′s new hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Customers can now make reservations online through the restaurant’s website.

For more information, visit thai9restaurant.com.