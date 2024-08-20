Thai Village in Centerville will have soft opening beginning Thursday

The restaurant is located at 5201 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in the former space of CoreLife Eatery.

“It’s perfect,” Whitted previously said. “That location. The community has grown very fast.”

Whitted was still in the process of creating the menu in June when she announced the new restaurant, but said customers can expect Thai, sushi and American-Thai fusion with meats like steak and lobster used in Thai food. The restaurant will have a full bar. It’s also located in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

Thai Village is Whitted’s largest restaurant with 3,696-square-feet. She has created a family friendly, community atmosphere that transports customers into a cozy village setting.

Other restaurants she owns include Thai Kitchen at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp., Hello Thai at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek and Honey Toast at 130 N. Broad St. in Fairborn.

She also opened Thai Village on Wheels featuring a rotating menu of handheld Thai food with chef Park Kaewkheaw and manager Sai Yodkad from Thai Table in June.

Thai Village’s website is currently under construction. Online ordering will be available soon. For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.