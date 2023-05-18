The final ‘Fiddler’: Kettering stages last play

This was his first career. Later on, he was a reporter, news and sports anchor TV show host for 20 years for WDTN-2 and Fox45. He eventually went back to Christian radio in 2014 and worked as a news and listener engagement director and hosted an on-air afternoon drive radio show until 2021.

Kettering’s next career was as a bus driver for the RTA. He retired after 23 years with the company with a nice pension. The hours, pay and benefits at RTA allowed him to spend more time with family and to work side gigs. Kettering said there were some similarities between driving a bus and directing.

“I drove the bus and talked to people. I enjoyed picking people up and helping them to get where they were going. That’s also why I do the drama. I like helping students to find themselves. Maybe if they can’t be themselves, maybe they can be something else,” he said.

He began producing church plays in the late 1990s at Patterson Park Church. He went on to work in drama with Dayton Christian Schools, Xenia Christian and finally at Legacy. The relationships he created working with the kids were what he loved most about working in the school theater.

“I always felt the love and support of the school administration. I had a lot of fun, directed some tremendously talented kids, and developed some amazing relationships and memories with staff members and school parents,” he said.

Kettering said that each production and cast he’s directed has been special in some way. There were also many unforgettable moments including chickens flying around the orchestra pit during “The Wizard of Oz.” During another production, a violinist was hit in the head with a shoe after it flew off one of the dancers. While these weren’t rehearsed, Kettering won’t ever forget them. He said the kids and the parents made it all worthwhile.

“One parent said that I created a monster. He [student] came alive on stage! When given the opportunity, they shine. Some are shy and this really opens them up. Friendships and relationships are created. That’s why I did drama in high school and college,” he said.

In total, he directed 41 plays — including “The King and I” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Kettering said that he’s never written his own play, but has directed other people’s plays as well as the classics.

“I’ve done a couple of small skits. There’s a need for a lot of good clean plays. Just basic fun and truth that includes a lot of the character qualities we see in people. Classics are safer,” he said.

Kettering lives in Beavercreek with his wife. They have four children as well as 13 grandchildren who all live in the area. He plans to stay busy with his family and travel. However, Kettering admitted to having difficulty saying “no” to things. He does plan on directing a friend’s play this summer and maybe some other things.

“I might go back to doing some church things. I just enjoy kids that are solid kids and want to do the best they can do,” he said.