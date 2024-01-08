The Foundry Theater: Chris Westhoff’s three-pronged plan for success

Stand and deliver

Westhoff, who has been development coordinator at the Antioch School for three years, moved into the village with his wife and two young children in 2022. He has a background as a musician, concert promoter and theater manager and he immediately recognized the potential of the Foundry. Westhoff presented a three-pronged plan to Antioch College that included a home season of ticketed performances, artist-in-residence companies and third party rentals.

“I told Antioch I was prepared to deliver on those,” he said. “We worked out a very modest budget to facilitate the home season of shows and that’s what we’re doing. Those are selling well. I brought in three companies, a dance company, a community choir and a theater company. They operate in house and each pay an annual due to be an artist in residence. We’ve had a number of really fun, different, exciting rentals that have come through like the Yellow Springs Film Festival.”

No genre boundaries

The Foundry Theater was one of the venues for the first Yellow Springs Film Festival in October. Westhoff’s first season of programming started soon after with concerts like avant-garde artist Zoh Amba in November, and Columbus-based jazz outfit the Mark Lomax Trio in December.

“The main theater seats 225 and then I got a permit from the fire department to put 100 seats on the ground too,” Westhoff said. “That’s what we did for Fred Armisen during the film festival. That was the extended capacity of 325. We also have the small room, which is a groovy little space. That room is often used for overflow, catering or something like that but we’ll also be doing some shows in there. That’s where Evan Miller from WYSO is doing his series, ‘The Outside Presents.’

“We should be successful if we keep the overall decibel level down in the main theater,” Westhoff continued. “That room doesn’t really want to be super loud. Working within the parameters or constraints of the room is a really wise thing to do.”

That approach fits with Westhoff’s eclectic programming vision.

“My philosophy has more to do with the story, the culture and the authenticity or validity of the form than the genre,” he said. “I come from a background of American old-time and traditional music. I have this real interest and soft spot not just in traditional American music but also in trad music from all over the world.

“It’s not that these traditional artists have name recognition, but they have this seeped in cultural aspect to them,” Westhoff continued. “It extends to the story they tell through their music. It has to do with the dress and the presentation as a whole. Culturally vibrant stuff to me is really of interest.”

Experience meets opportunity

Westhoff, a Connecticut native, lived in Bellefontaine for a decade, where he ran the Historic Holland Theater.

“I envisioned Holland Theater’s recent $200-million restoration project,” he said. “I did the fundraising and development work. It followed a programming vision, which is really what I brought to the table. I proposed doing real shows instead of Eagles tribute bands and that kind of thing. The first show I booked there was John Scofield with a quartet. People came from all over the place. It did really good.

“I did the project in Bellefontaine for seven or eight years,” Westhoff continued. “That was enough time to bring programming to life and envision the restoration, raise the money, deliver the restoration and then six months later get shut down by COVID. Then it was like, ‘OK, what’s going to happen next?’ Things finally started coming back. When I left, things had improved like tenfold. They’re in a very solid financial position. I felt good about the condition I left that in.”

Future programming

Upcoming concerts in the Foundry’s 2023-2024 concert season include Cajun group Feufollet from southwest Louisiana on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Jonathan Richman with drummer Tommy Larkins on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Resident company World House Choir presents “Weather: New Work by Rollo Dilworth” on Friday, March 8.

“It was my goal to find a room and see if I could be a part of something,” Westhoff said. “I really like programming a room. It’s really the right thing for this chapter of my life. I’ve toured a bunch, and I don’t want to be away from my family. I don’t see the industry as a particularly giving place for the faint of heart. You have to be all in, or you probably shouldn’t be.

“I’m going to sort of post up and bring some things to town,” Westhoff added. “I’m really interested in having a relationship with a community and having a room that you know and like and believe in. I’m excited to be at the intersections of where different people are living, where education is happening and where entertainment and culture is happening.”

The Foundry isn’t just a concert venue. There are stage productions like “Keep Marching: The Road to the March on Washington” from Mad River Theater Works on January 13 and 14. Theater Oobleck presents “The Hunchback Variations” Friday through Sunday, March 15 through 17. Yellow Springs Theater Company presents Tennessee Williams’ “Summer and Smoke” March 22, 23, 29 and 30.

More info: antiochcollege.edu/calendar

