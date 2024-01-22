The Neon to host Valentine’s Movie Date Night

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
4 minutes ago
X

Locals still figuring out plans for Valentine’s Day may consider The Neon’s romantic, French-themed Valentine’s Movie Date Night.

Two films will be offered at the downtown Dayton cinema on Wednesday, Feb. 14: Baz Luhrman’s 2001 Academy Award-winning musical “Moulin Rouge!” starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, and the new French period romance “The Taste of Things,” starring Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (”The English Patient”). “Moulin Rouge!” will screen at 7 p.m. and “The Taste of Things at 7:30 p.m.

The event will also include a cocktail hour featuring French wines from Joui and a délicieux Pâtisserie Bar from Dorothy Lane Market.

Valentine’s Movie Date Night is being sponsored by Brian Sharp of SharpGroup - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty. Sharp notably saw the extravagant, Tony Award-winning production of “Moulin Rouge!” on Broadway last fall.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Last Valentine’s Day, The Neon offered a 25th anniversary screening of “You’ve Got Mail.” Organizers encourage patrons to get their tickets early this year.

“Join us for another magical Valentine’s Movie Date Night at The Neon,” said manager Jonathan McNeal. “Last year was a sell-out success, and this year promises even more romance.”

ExploreAiring tonight: Area woman competes on ‘The Bachelor’

Tickets are $30 each, which includes your movie of choice as well as wine and dessert during the pre-screening cocktail hour.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For tickets or more information, visit neonmovies.com.

In Other News
1
School custodian cleared one day before rape trial; child confesses he...
2
Coroner IDs teen killed in Friday afternoon shooting in Dayton
3
17-year-old boy identified in deadly shooting Sunday in Dayton
4
Man indicted in double shooting that killed Trotwood woman
5
Man found dead in RV in Dayton ID’d

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top